BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The area of Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea has decreased by more than 16,000 square kilometers over the past 25 years, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev said during a discussion at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, according to the ministry's press service.

Speaking at an international discussion titled "The Caspian Sea: Science and Regional Cooperation for Environmental Protection " at the Azerbaijan Pavilion, Oshurbayev highlighted the need for coordinated action by the five Caspian littoral states to address the environmental challenges facing the region.

He emphasized that the scale of changes in the Caspian Sea requires joint solutions based on reliable scientific data and comprehensive research.

In this regard, Kazakhstan advocates strengthening scientific cooperation among the five Caspian states, developing joint environmental monitoring and expanding the exchange of scientific information.

Oshurbayev also highlighted the establishment of the Kazakh Research Institute of the Caspian Sea, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The institute focuses on comprehensive research into the marine environment and providing scientific support for measures to preserve the Caspian ecosystem.

Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the institute's capabilities and strengthening its cooperation with relevant research institutions across the region, he said.

The discussion also addressed regional cooperation under the Tehran Convention, which provides a framework for environmental cooperation among the five Caspian littoral states. Participants considered the role of scientific research in preventing marine pollution, protecting biodiversity, restoring ecosystems, and developing effective environmental measures.

Oshurbayev stressed that scientific findings and expert assessments should serve as the basis for identifying priority environmental projects, preparing them for implementation, and attracting international support.

The opening of the discussion was attended by Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev.