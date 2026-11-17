BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. ABB Bank, committed to being a lifestyle partner to its customers, has introduced another innovative travel solution — the ABB AZAL Miles Business cards. Designed for legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and their employees, ABB AZAL Miles Business cards offer a convenient way to manage corporate and business expenses while earning travel rewards.

When business expenses are paid using these cards, customers earn AZAL flight miles. Depending on the card type, the miles earned are credited to the company's or employee's AZAL Miles account. These miles can be redeemed for flight tickets, cabin class upgrades, converted into status points, or used to access other benefits available under the AZAL Miles programme.

The cards thus enable companies not only to manage their day-to-day business and travel expenses but also to enjoy additional benefits on eligible payments. Companies can optimise their business travel costs, while employees can benefit from greater comfort and convenience during business trips.

ABB AZAL Miles Business cards are issued with a validity period of five years. Cardholders can also enjoy up to 9,000 welcome miles, Fast Track services, airport transfers, access to airport lounges and a range of other travel privileges. Depending on the card category, customers can access these services free of charge within specified annual limits.

These benefits make business travel more comfortable and convenient by reducing time spent in airport queues and waiting areas, while airport transfer services provide additional ease throughout the journey.

For more information about ABB Bank's modern, practical and versatile products and services, customers can visit the Bank's branches and service offices, access its official website at https://abb-bank.az/, contact the Information Centre on 937, or follow the Bank's official corporate social media pages.