BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United Kingdom will support an initiative to transmit clean energy from the Caspian region to the European market under cooperation between Xlinks and the Green Energy Corridor Company, ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, energy remains the backbone of relations between the UK and Azerbaijan, which have been developing for three decades.

Norman welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between Xlinks and the Green Energy Corridor Company, which aims to transmit clean energy from the Caspian region to the European market.

"We will back that work," the ambassador said.

He emphasized that energy cooperation remains one of the key areas of the two countries' strategic partnership.