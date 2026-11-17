BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Italian engineering and construction company Saipem has received authorization from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited to proceed with the execution of the Longtail offshore development project in Guyana's Stabroek block, at a water depth of approximately 1,750 meters, Saipem said on November 17.

On April 21, 2026, Saipem announced that it had received a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP), allowing it to begin preliminary detailed engineering and procurement activities for long-lead equipment. The contract, with an estimated total value of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) system.

Following the receipt of the necessary government and regulatory approvals, as well as the final investment decision (FID) by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited and its partners in the Stabroek block, Saipem has been authorized to proceed with the remaining contract activities. The project is expected to take approximately four years to complete.

Saipem will carry out offshore operations using key vessels from its fleet, including FDS2, Castorone and Constellation. Fabrication activities will take place at the company's yard in Arbatax, Sardinia, Italy, while logistics operations in Guyana will be managed through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) facility, with the involvement of local suppliers and resources.

With the Longtail project, Saipem further strengthens its presence in Guyana, where it has already secured seven offshore development contracts from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited: Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead.

Saipem is a global engineering and construction company operating in the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. The company operates through five business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures.

Saipem has five fabrication yards, an offshore fleet comprising 17 owned construction vessels and seven drilling rigs, six of which are owned by the company. Operating in more than 50 countries, it employs approximately 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities.