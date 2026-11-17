BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United Kingdom is interested in developing Nakhchivan's transport and logistics potential, as the region could become an important logistics hub along the Middle Corridor, ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, during his first visit to Nakhchivan two weeks ago, he met with the President of Azerbaijan's Special Representative and the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Their discussions focused on four areas of practical cooperation: logistics, energy, tourism and agriculture.

"Nakhchivan has real potential as a logistics hub on the Middle Corridor," Norman said.

He noted that British companies have considerable expertise in railway modernization, project management and signalling systems.

The ambassador added that the UK's trade team was organizing a study visit for British railway specialists to take the discussions forward.

In addition, British firm Chapman Taylor is developing a 20-year masterplan for Nakhchivan city.

"British expertise is already contributing to shaping Nakhchivan's future," Norman said.