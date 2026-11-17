BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Luxembourg-based cargo airline Cargolux Airlines has received authorization to operate regular freight flights to Uzbekistan through Navoi International Airport, expanding the country's air cargo connectivity and logistics capacity.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the airline will operate the flights using Boeing 747 freighter aircraft.

The authorization is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan's presence in the international air freight market, expand its logistics capabilities and support its ambitions to become a regional transport and logistics hub.

Founded in 1970, Cargolux is one of Europe's largest specialized cargo airlines. The company provides scheduled and charter freight services across an international network covering more than 70 destinations.

Its fleet includes Boeing 747-400F and Boeing 747-8F freighter aircraft, designed to transport cargo on long-haul international routes.

Uzbekistan has been pursuing a policy of diversifying its international transport routes and developing multimodal logistics infrastructure to strengthen its connectivity with global markets. As a landlocked country, it has prioritized expanding air, rail and road transport links, modernizing transport infrastructure and attracting international logistics operators. The development of Navoi International Airport as a cargo and logistics hub is part of these broader efforts to increase freight capacity, facilitate international trade and improve the country's access to major markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.