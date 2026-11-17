BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan and Pakistan have explored ways to expand regional, economic and cultural cooperation, including through the sister-city partnership between Nakhchivan and Lahore, during a meeting between senior officials in Nakhchivan on November 16.

According to the Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan post on X, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin met with Jeyhun Jalilov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and highlighted the importance of developing ties between Nakhchivan and Lahore through mutual visits by officials and the implementation of initiatives under their sister-city relationship.

Mohiuddin also emphasized the importance of expanding contacts between the two cities and their respective regions, noting their potential to support broader bilateral cooperation.

The discussions covered Nakhchivan's economic potential, its strategic position in the development of transport links along the Middle Corridor, renewable energy opportunities and prospects for attracting foreign investment. Agriculture was also identified as an area for cooperation, including a proposal to establish an Agricultural Research Center at Nakhchivan State University in partnership with a relevant institution in Pakistan.

The parties also discussed opportunities to strengthen academic cooperation. They noted that nearly 2,000 international students study at Nakhchivan State University, including Pakistani nationals, and highlighted the potential for expanding ties between the university and leading higher education institutions in Pakistan.

The meeting further addressed cultural exchanges and opportunities to promote the historical and cultural heritage of both countries.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on June 9, 1992. Their partnership has since expanded across political, economic, trade, energy, transport, defense, education and humanitarian sectors. During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Pakistan in July 2024, the countries signed several bilateral agreements, including those on preferential trade and transit trade.

Mohiuddin said his visit aimed to gain a closer understanding of Nakhchivan's socioeconomic potential and historical and cultural environment, exchange views with local officials and identify possible areas for future cooperation.