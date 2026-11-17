BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kyrgyzstan has called for greater European investment, concessional financing and technical assistance to advance the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and modernize its logistics infrastructure, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today, November 17.

According to the report, Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov outlined the country's priorities at the second high-level ministerial meeting with the European Union on connectivity and security, held in Brussels on November 16, 2026.

The meeting was attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, European Commissioners Jozef Síkela and Marta Kos, as well as foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 EU member states, Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine.

“Particular attention was given to enhancing transport connectivity, notably through the implementation of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project, the modernisation of logistics infrastructure, and the attraction of European investment, concessional financing and technical assistance,” the report said.

Digital infrastructure was another priority. Abakirov emphasized expanding internet access in remote regions, introducing modern technologies and training highly qualified specialists.

In the energy sector, Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in advancing financial projects to strengthen energy cooperation, modernize infrastructure, upgrade electricity networks and develop renewable energy sources.

“In conclusion, Deputy Minister Meder Abakirov addressed the European Union’s sanctions policy and reaffirmed the Kyrgyz Republic’s openness and commitment to maintaining close dialogue with its European partners,” the report added.