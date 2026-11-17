BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United Kingdom views Azerbaijan as a reliable economic and political partner in a challenging region and expects close cooperation to continue for many years to come, the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan matters to the UK not only because of its economic importance, but also because it is a reliable partner in a region facing complex challenges.

"Azerbaijan is important to the UK because of our economic ties. But it also matters because, as I said, it is a reliable partner for us in a quite difficult region," Norman said.

He emphasized that over the past 35 years, Azerbaijan had proven to be a strong partner for the UK, both economically and politically.

"I can see that continuing for many, many years to come," the ambassador added.