BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan should step up joint efforts to promote the country's tourism potential in the UK, as many British people are still unfamiliar with Azerbaijan, the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a beautiful and diverse country with much to offer visitors. However, a lack of awareness remains one of the main barriers to attracting more British tourists.

"For UK tourists, the biggest issue is that they don't know about Azerbaijan. I think there is a real role for both the British Embassy here and the Azerbaijani Embassy in London to help raise the country's profile among people in the UK so that more come to visit as tourists," Norman said.

He identified the Formula One Grand Prix in Baku as one of the major opportunities to showcase Azerbaijan to a British audience.

"Formula One is incredibly popular in the UK. The fact that people in the UK can see the streets of Baku on television is a really good way of promoting the country," he said.

Norman stressed the need to make greater use of such opportunities and said he was also happy to contribute by sharing his experiences of Azerbaijan on social media.

"I'm happy to play a small part in that. When I visit places, I share what I see on social media and show how beautiful the country is. I'll continue to do that. But I think it really needs a concerted effort to publicise Azerbaijan and its attractions more widely in the UK," the ambassador added.