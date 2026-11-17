BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation Center (CECECO) and the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The agreement was signed in Antalya, Türkiye, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), CECECO said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by CECECO Executive Director Aysel Yagubova and TÜREB Supervisory Board Member Volkan Yiğit.

The agreement aims to promote the development of renewable energy technologies, particularly onshore and offshore wind power, while strengthening institutional ties and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise to accelerate the energy transition across the region.

The two organizations also plan to expand cooperation in clean energy and energy efficiency, promote the adoption of advanced technologies and encourage the exchange of professional expertise.

CECECO is an intergovernmental regional organization tasked with promoting clean energy initiatives in member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Headquartered in Baku, the center is part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s (UNIDO) Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centres (GN-SEC).

Its mission is to facilitate investment projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency, mobilize financial and technical resources, and advance climate initiatives through cooperation and capacity-building.

CECECO’s charter was adopted by the ECO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on November 27, 2021, with Azerbaijan designated as the host country for the organization’s headquarters.