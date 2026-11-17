BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Oman have signed a strategic partnership agreement and exchanged more than 30 bilateral documents covering trade, investment, industry, transport, technology, and other areas of cooperation, following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Muscat on November 16-17.

According to the Uzbek president's press service, the documents were exchanged in Muscat in the presence of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said following high-level talks.

The strategic partnership agreement aims to elevate bilateral relations to a new level and expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

The additional documents cover a broad range of areas, including mutual visa exemptions, industrial cooperation, economic and financial relations, preferential trade, free economic zones, customs, transport and logistics, communications and information technology.

The agreements also cover housing and urban development, agriculture and food security, healthcare, environmental protection, labor and human resources, education, culture and sports, public administration, civil service and archival cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged their countries' highest state honors, underscoring the importance both sides attach to strengthening bilateral ties. Sultan Haitham awarded Mirziyoyev Oman's Order of Al Said in recognition of his contribution to promoting friendship and cooperation between the countries. In turn, the Uzbek president presented the Omani monarch with the Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik (High-Level Friendship) for his role in advancing political, diplomatic, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian relations. Mirziyoyev described the award as a sign of respect for the people of Uzbekistan and the longstanding partnership between the two nations.