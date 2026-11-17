BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, on November 16, 2026, to discuss broadening bilateral engagement in trade, energy, sustainable transport, and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the margins of the 30th session of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Foreign Ministers, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

“During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues regarding Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the OIC and discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres,” the report says.

Particular attention was paid to Turkmenistan's initiatives to promote international peace, trust and preventive diplomacy. The meeting also highlighted an OIC Council of Foreign Ministers resolution on the role of neutrality in maintaining international peace, security and sustainable development, adopted annually at Turkmenistan's initiative.

The sides also discussed strengthening the legal framework for cooperation, including Turkmenistan's initiative to proclaim 2028 the International Year of International Law by the UN General Assembly.

OIC Secretary-General highly appreciated Turkmenistan's role in promoting international dialogue and strengthening regional cooperation, the report said.