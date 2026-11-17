BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The United Kingdom remains Azerbaijan's largest foreign investor, while British companies are expanding their presence beyond the oil and gas sector into clean energy, digital infrastructure and high-tech industries, the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, British investment in Azerbaijan was initially driven by the energy sector, but cooperation has gradually diversified into a wider range of industries.

"The UK is actually Azerbaijan's number one foreign direct investor, and I think it has been for many, many years. And that will continue. It all started with energy, but as time has gone on, we have also diversified and we will continue to diversify in the future," Norman said.

He noted that British companies are now looking beyond oil and gas, with opportunities in clean energy, interconnectors, data centres and a wide range of high-tech sectors.

"Hopefully, we will have some announcements on that in the coming weeks," the ambassador said, highlighting the importance of diversification.

He added that British companies were also involved in infrastructure projects and had a presence in Azerbaijan's consumer goods market.

Among the examples he cited were construction equipment manufacturer JCB, as well as well-known British products such as Scotch whisky and English gin.

Norman said that between 200 and 300 British companies were active in Azerbaijan.

"We are very proud that we are the number one foreign direct investor. Yes, it has been based on energy, but as time has gone on, it is beginning to diversify even more. Although energy will always rightly remain an important part of it, including nowadays green energy," he added.