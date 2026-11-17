BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Oman agreed to pursue joint mining projects, including the exploration and development of copper deposits in Uzbekistan, following a series of meetings held in Oman on November 16.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place with representatives of major Omani companies during Uzbekistan's state visit to Oman.

The Uzbek delegation met with Mineral Development Oman (MDO), Al Tasnim Group, MB Holding and Al Kalbani Group to discuss investment opportunities and potential joint projects in the mining and geological sectors.

In particular, Uzbekistan and MDO agreed to jointly develop promising copper-bearing areas in Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek side also signed a cooperation agreement with Al Tasnim Group covering critical minerals used in industrial production.

Meanwhile, talks with MB Holding and Al Kalbani Group focused on establishing investment cooperation in the mining and geological sectors and implementing potential joint projects.

The agreements and discussions are expected to help attract foreign investment into Uzbekistan's mining industry, advance new projects and expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and Oman have been strengthening their economic partnership, with mining, energy, transport, logistics and industrial development emerging as key areas for expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.