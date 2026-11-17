BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Oman have elevated their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, agreeing to expand economic cooperation and double the authorized capital of their joint investment company to $500 million following talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Alam Palace in Muscat on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's presidential press service, the discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment ties, and advancing cooperation across several economic sectors.

The two leaders noted the growing momentum in bilateral relations, including increased political and interagency exchanges, rising trade turnover and expanding investment cooperation.

They also highlighted the launch of direct flights between the two countries' capitals in July 2026, describing improved air connectivity as an important element of bilateral engagement. The sixth meeting of the Uzbek-Omani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation and a series of business and cultural events were also held ahead of the high-level talks.

The sides identified trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy, electrical engineering, chemicals, mining, urban development, tourism, agriculture, space research and digitalization as priority areas for further cooperation.

Particular attention was given to doubling the authorized capital of the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company to $500 million to support the implementation of joint projects.

Moreover, the leaders emphasized the importance of launching the operations of the Central Asia and Caucasus Investment Fund, established with Omani capital participation, as soon as possible.

To strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, the parties discussed organizing cultural and arts weeks, holding a youth forum, digitizing and jointly studying historical manuscripts, and establishing sister-city partnerships between historic cities in the two countries.

In addition, the talks covered international and regional issues. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Gulf Cooperation Council–Central Asia format and other international organizations.

As a practical follow-up to the new strategic partnership, the leaders agreed to adopt a roadmap for implementing the agreements reached at the highest level and establish a Coordination Council.

At the conclusion of the talks, Mirziyoyev invited Sultan Haitham to visit Uzbekistan on a state visit.