BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan's Kazazot Prime LLP has signed a contract with Spain's Técnicas Reunidas for project management consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of a major ammonia complex in Aktau, PetroCouncil, the oil and gas council of Kazakhstan, of which Técnicas Reunidas is a member, reported.

This is Técnicas Reunidas' first contract for PMC services in Kazakhstan, opening up opportunities for the company to expand its specialized high-value-added services in the region.

The industrial complex, being developed in Aktau, will include production facilities for ammonia, urea, nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate, as well as auxiliary and general-purpose facilities, storage infrastructure, and packaging and shipment systems for finished products.

The plant is designed to have an annual production capacity of 660,000 tons of ammonia, 577,500 tons of urea, 395,000 tons of nitric acid, and 500,000 tons of ammonium nitrate.

With these production capacities, the facility is expected to become Kazakhstan's largest integrated mineral fertilizer production complex.

Under the contract, Técnicas Reunidas will provide project management services throughout all stages of implementation, including engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and handover of the facility to the customer.

The company will oversee and coordinate the implementation of the project, representing Kazazot Prime's interests in its dealings with the general contractor, which will be directly responsible for construction of the complex.

As part of the agreement, Técnicas Reunidas will assemble a dedicated team of project management and technical support specialists. The team will be expanded as required throughout the project.

The contract took effect in late October and will remain in force until the plant is commissioned.

The agreement builds on and strengthens cooperation between Kazazot Prime and Técnicas Reunidas. In January 2023, the two companies signed a contract for the preparation of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) documentation for the same industrial complex.

The new contract is also in line with one of the key objectives of Técnicas Reunidas' SALTA strategic plan, which envisages expanding the company's specialized services business.

According to Técnicas Reunidas, the company plans to secure contracts of this type worth approximately 400 million euros in total during 2026. This is part of its efforts to increase revenue from specialized services to 500 million euros by 2028.