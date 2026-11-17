BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and Canada have discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including attracting Canadian investment and introducing advanced technologies into the country's oil and gas industry at a meeting on November 16.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Sukhrob Khamroyev, First Deputy Chairman of the company's Management Board, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Uzbekistan, Christopher Duggan.

The talks focused on opportunities for Canadian investors, potential joint projects and ongoing reforms aimed at improving the investment environment in Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector.

Khamroyev briefed the Canadian ambassador on the business environment for foreign investors and efforts to expand cooperation with international energy companies.

Particular attention was given to the activities of Canada's Condor Energies, which has been working since 2024 to increase gas production at eight fields in the Gazli region operated by Uzbekneftegaz.

The project has already generated $184.1 million in investment, while natural gas production is ongoing. The company expects to increase the relevant production indicators by the end of 2026, according to Uzbekneftegaz.

The project focuses on well repairs, improving well productivity and drilling new wells to increase output.

Additionally, the parties discussed opportunities to build on this experience by expanding cooperation with other Canadian companies, attracting additional investment and introducing advanced technologies.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their readiness to continue dialogue and jointly explore promising areas for further cooperation.