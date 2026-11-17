BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A radar system belonging to the US army has been struck at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

"In response to the US military's continued violation of Iranian airspace using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and following successful electronic warfare operations that resulted in the capture of MQ and MQM-170 series drones, combat UAVs belonging to the IRGC carried out a precise operation last night, striking a radar system at the US military's Sheikh Isa airbase," the report noted.

The IRGC said that this action was taken as part of efforts to counter the activities of the US army in the region.

The IRGC remarked that the continued illegal entry into Iranian airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities against Iran, won't remain unanswered, and the US side bears responsibility for the negative consequences of these actions.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.