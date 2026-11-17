BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Türkiye, Georgia, and Kazakhstan are adapting national banking regulations in different ways to international Basel III standards aimed at increasing the stability of the banking system, strengthening capital adequacy, and improving risk management.

According to Fitch Ratings' report "Emerging Markets Rolling Out Basel III at Different Speeds", the approaches taken by these countries and the timelines for implementing the standards differ.

"Türkiye is in a transitional phase of implementing the final Basel III standards. Fitch expects the implementation to commence in 2027.

Türkiye's framework preserves existing minimum capital ratios while tightening the calibration of RWAs. The minimum ratios are 4.5% for Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 6% for Tier 1 and 8% for total capital, but Turkish banks are also subject to a 12% capital adequacy target ratio recommended by the regulator.

Turkish banks also must fulfil additional requirements, i.e. to maintain a capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 2.5%, a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) buffer ranging from 1% to 3% and bank-specific countercyclical capital buffers (CCyB).

In early 2026, Türkiye's banking regulator lifted several temporary relief measures in the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA). As a result, banks' capital adequacy ratios declined. They were also affected by a prolonged period of high interest rates and macroprudential restrictions limiting domestic capital accumulation," the agency said.

Fitch noted that Georgia's regulatory framework is already largely aligned with Basel III principles.

"Georgia applies the full Basel III going-concern stack to all licensed commercial banks. This includes minimum requirements for CET1 of 4.5%, Tier 1 of 6%, total capital of 8% plus additional buffers, including a CCB of 2.5%, a CCyB of 1% (to be fully phased in in March 2027) and a D-SIB buffer of up to 2.5%.

On top of that, commercial banks must comply with the Pillar 2 requirements, which cover risks not sufficiently addressed under Pillar 1. This framework includes unhedged currency-induced credit risk, credit portfolio concentration, supervisory and net stresstest results," Fitch reported.

In Kazakhstan, capital adequacy requirements are also based on Basel III principles but are adapted to the specific characteristics of the national banking sector. The minimum requirements stand at 5.5% for CET1, 6.5% for Tier 1 capital, and 8% for total capital.

"These minimums are supplemented by bank-specific supervisory capital add-ons of 0%–6% of RWAs, determined through the ARDFM’s SREP and AQR processes. A separate buffer of 0%–3% may also be imposed following the annual supervisory stress test.

In addition, a 2% sectoral CCyB for retail lending exposures took effect on 1 April 2026, reflecting rapid growth in consumer lending.

Kazakhstan is introducing a total loss-absorbing capacity TLAC requirement for D-SIBs, broadly comparable in purpose to Georgia’s MREL framework. Under an ARDFM (Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market) resolution approved in August 2026, the minimum TLAC requirement will be calculated as a percentage of RWAs, including credit, market and operational risk. It will be phased in at 13% in 2027, increasing each year to 18% from 1 January 2032.

Unlike Türkiye, Kazakhstan hasn’t announced a single comprehensive program for implementing the final Basel III package. Instead, the country is gradually improving its banking supervision, stress testing, asset quality assessment, and resolution of problem banks," the Fitch statement said.

According to the report, no regulatory changes are expected in Türkiye that could result in existing Additional Tier 1 (AT1) and Tier 2 capital instruments issued by banks being excluded from the list of instruments eligible under Basel III.

According to Fitch, Turkish banks frequently use foreign currency-denominated AT1 instruments and Tier 2 subordinated bonds. These provide long-term funding, support banks' capitalization, and partially protect them against the depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Moreover, Türkiye has already implemented the Basel III leverage ratio requirement following the completion of the transitional period.

"Leverage Ratio Requirement Implemented Türkiye implemented the Basel III-defined leverage ratio following a parallel run period, using the Basel-mandated 3% minimum. The final calibration has not yet been set. It is possible that a more stringent limit for all banks or for specific banking groups could be determined by the BRSA (Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency) may impose stricter requirements on all banks or individual banking groups," the agency explained.

In Georgia, the minimum leverage ratio is set at 5%, exceeding the basic requirement of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. In Kazakhstan, the corresponding 3% requirement has been in effect since January 1, 2026.

Fitch also highlighted the limited use of the Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) approach to calculating capital requirements for credit risk in Türkiye. Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi was the first to receive approval to use it in 2021, while Türkiye Is Bankasi received approval to transition to this approach from July 2026. Other banks are also expected to adopt IRB, although its overall use will remain limited.

"At the same time, Türkiye plans to introduce the output floor in line with the final Basel III standards. The calculation of risk-weighted assets for determining this threshold will be based on standardized approaches.

The National Bank of Georgia plans to update the standardised approach to credit risk weighting, considering the requirements of the Basel III standards for risk positions over 2026–2027.

Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework is based on the standardised approach to calculating credit RWAs. Banks increasingly use internal models for internal risk management, expected credit loss provisioning and economic capital purposes. However, there is no broad regulatory framework for banks to use IRB approach in Pillar 1 capital calculations. Accordingly, the Basel III output floor is not a feature of Kazakhstan’s prudential regime," Fitch added.