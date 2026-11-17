BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev participated in the 62nd meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP), held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 14–15, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The meeting brought together heads of prosecution authorities and representatives of the association to discuss its activities, governing bodies, international cooperation, and organizational and financial matters. Participants also considered changes to the Executive Committee's composition, amendments to the association's statutes and internal procedures, prosecutor training, the work of specialized networks, and preparations for upcoming international events.

Following his appointment as Argentina's Minister of Justice, IAP President Juan Bautista Mahiques stepped down from his position. Presidential duties were temporarily assigned to Executive Committee member Mohamed Hassana pending the election of a new IAP president.

The committee also considered candidates for key positions within the association. Ingrid Maschl-Clausen was nominated for the post of Secretary General, while Andrew Richardson was nominated for General Counsel. Both candidates were confirmed for their respective positions at the IAP General Meeting, held in a hybrid format on November 16.

At the meeting, IAP General Counsel Tarika Jayaratne presented a report on the association's activities. She also praised the training session titled "Criminal Prosecution of Digital Evidence and Cybercrimes," held at Azerbaijan's National Aviation Academy in June 2026, describing it as an example of best practice.

Speaking at the meetings, Aliyev, who serves as an IAP vice president, highlighted Azerbaijan's active involvement in the association's work and the importance the country attaches to its further development. He also outlined measures implemented to modernize Azerbaijan's prosecution authorities, expand international legal cooperation, and strengthen efforts to combat traditional and emerging forms of crime as part of reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev also emphasized Azerbaijan's contribution to the association, including the successful organization of the 29th IAP Annual Conference in Baku in 2024 and the country's representation in the IAP's governing bodies. Participants exchanged views on strengthening international cooperation, combating transnational crime, and developing professional ties between prosecution authorities.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with foreign counterparts. Aliyev visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Argentina, where he met with embassy staff to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

He also met with Argentina's Federal Prosecutor General Eduardo Casal, Prosecutor General of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires Martín López Zavaleta, and Minister of Justice Juan Bautista Mahiques. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Argentina, Ramzi Teymurov, also took part in the meetings.