BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan has signed a joint development agreement with Oman's Voltamp Energy and Uzbek company UET Construction in Oman on Tuesday, November 17, to develop a 500-megawatt solar power plant in the Fergana region, with the project expected to attract $350 million in direct investment.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the agreement was also signed by the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade and outlines joint efforts to develop the project and prepare it for implementation.

Once operational, the solar facility is expected to generate approximately 1 billion kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually and save around 250 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Voltamp Energy specialists are currently assessing the proposed project site and developing its financial model. The company plans to complete this work and submit a commercial proposal in the near term.

In a separate development, the parties also reached agreements on establishing production of specialized transformer conductors through cooperation between Voltamp Energy and Uzbekistan's Texnokabel Group.

Another project involves constructing a new high-voltage transformer manufacturing plant in the Akhangaran district of the Tashkent region in cooperation with Nura Group.

The initiatives are expected to support the expansion of renewable energy generation in Uzbekistan, increase local production of electrical equipment, facilitate technology transfer and create new jobs.