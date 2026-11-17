BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Turkmenistan has emphasized Central Asia's importance in strengthening interregional connectivity and regional security amid growing geopolitical and economic challenges, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The issue was raised by a Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova at the Second Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Connectivity, held in Brussels on November 16 as part of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The meeting brought together representatives of the European Union, Eastern Partnership countries, the Black Sea region and Central Asia. Discussions focused on strengthening interregional ties, developing transport, energy and digital infrastructure, and addressing regional security and resilience.

"Addressing the meeting, the representative of Turkmenistan emphasized the growing role of reliable transport routes amid contemporary geopolitical and economic challenges. It was noted that the development of international connectivity is important not only for expanding trade and economic relations, but also for strengthening regional stability and international security. In this context, particular attention was paid to the potential of Central Asia as an important link in interregional cooperation," the press release quoted the Turkmen representative as saying.

This emphasis on Central Asia's geopolitical significance is not entirely new in Turkmenistan's official discourse, but recent statements suggest a more pronounced articulation of the country's regional outlook. Earlier, in October, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova described Central Asia as “one of the world’s most significant geopolitical and economic hubs,” highlighting its role in promoting multilateral cooperation and regional stability. Her remarks, made at the Fourth Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States in Dushanbe, similarly reflected Turkmenistan's growing emphasis on the region's strategic importance amid expanding international engagement, trade ties and transport connectivity.