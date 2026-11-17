BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and other member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have adopted a strategic framework for regional economic cooperation through 2035, initiated by Uzbekistan, at the organization's 30th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan, on November 16.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country's delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov.

The meeting focused on regional trade and economic cooperation, transport connectivity, investment and environmental sustainability. Participants reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic ties among ECO member states and improve cooperation in trade, infrastructure development and sustainable growth.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the document titled “Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation – 2035,” developed at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, as well as the Islamabad Communiqué.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Türkiye to promote economic, technical and cultural cooperation. It currently comprises 10 member states: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Its key priorities include expanding intra-regional trade, removing trade barriers, improving transport and communications infrastructure, attracting investment and promoting sustainable economic development. The organization's headquarters is located in Tehran, Iran.