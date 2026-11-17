BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Oman's Voltamp Energy and Uzbekistan's Techno Cable Group signed an agreement in Muscat on Tuesday to establish a copper conductor manufacturing facility in Uzbekistan, with the project valued at $50 million.

According to Uzbekistan's Association of Electrical Engineering Enterprises (Uzeltexsanoat), the agreement was signed during the Uzbekistan-Oman Business Forum.

The planned facility will have an annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons and manufacture specialized copper conductors for power transformers, electrical distribution equipment and electric machines.

The project aims to expand domestic production of high value-added electrical engineering products, reduce reliance on imports and increase the localization of industrial manufacturing in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Oman and attract investment into the country's electrical engineering sector.

Voltamp Energy is an Oman-based manufacturer of electrical equipment, specializing in power and distribution transformers, switchgear and related solutions for the energy and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Muscat, the company serves customers in Oman and international markets, supplying equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. It is listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange and is among Oman's established players in the electrical engineering industry.

Uzbekistan and Oman have been strengthening their economic partnership, with mining, energy, transport, logistics and industrial development emerging as key areas for expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.