BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The courage and responsibility demonstrated by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia could lay the foundation for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

According to an official statement published by Germany's Federal Foreign Office, he made the remarks on Tuesday ahead of his first visit to Baku and Yerevan as foreign minister.

"The courage and responsibility demonstrated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can lay the foundation for lasting peace in the South Caucasus," Wadephul said.

He noted that the initialling of the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia last year marked an important milestone in the settlement process, which must now be consistently advanced.

The minister stressed that the South Caucasus was at a historic turning point and had a real opportunity to overcome decades of war, violence and forced displacement. In his view, efforts to build trust among the people of the region must go hand in hand with tangible results, including greater security, the opening of transport routes and the creation of new economic opportunities.

"People on both sides of the border must be able to see that courage and trust deliver results: greater security, open transport routes and prospects that create economic opportunities and promote reconciliation," Wadephul said.

The German foreign minister said he intended to discuss in Baku and Yerevan ways to support efforts to reduce tensions and advance the peace process. He also noted that Germany had elevated its relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to a new strategic level last year and now intended to translate the strategic agendas agreed with the two countries into concrete initiatives.

According to Wadephul, the South Caucasus's geographical position between Europe and Asia offers significant opportunities for expanding trade, energy cooperation and transport links.

A lasting peace and open borders, he stressed, would contribute not only to the well-being of the region's residents but also to the security and stability of Europe's neighbourhood.