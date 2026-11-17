BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia to discuss prospects for the peace process in the South Caucasus and ways to support efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The information is confirmed in the statement by the German foreign minister published on the official website of Germany's Federal Foreign Office on Tuesday.

According to Wadephul, this will be his first visit to both countries in his capacity as foreign minister. During his trip to the region, he intends to discuss further steps to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

He noted that Berlin regards Azerbaijan and Armenia as important partners and intends to move towards the practical implementation of the strategic agendas agreed with both countries last year.

Wadephul also stressed that lasting peace and the opening of borders in the South Caucasus could create new opportunities for developing trade, energy cooperation and transport links between Europe and Asia.