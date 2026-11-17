BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan has improved its market economy resilience indicators compared to 2016, according to the data from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Transition Report 2026, presented in the table assessing six key characteristics of the resilient market economy (Assessment of Transition Qualities, or ATQ).

According to the report, Azerbaijan’s score for competitiveness in 2026 reached 4.51, up from 4.31 in 2016. In terms of the quality of governance, the country scored 5.89, an increase of 0.53 points over the figure from a decade ago (5.36).

The score for environmental sustainability reached 5.31, compared to 4.79 in 2016. In the category of inclusiveness, Azerbaijan received a score of 5.28, whereas 10 years earlier the figure was 4.93.

The score for resilience (to external and internal shocks) stood at 3.80, an increase of 0.25 points compared to 2016 (3.55).

Conversely, in the category "Integrated", Azerbaijan’s score declined from 5.62 in 2016 to 5.08 in 2026.

Compared to 2025, the most notable growth was recorded in the area of governance, which rose from 5.85 to 5.89. The score for competitiveness increased from 4.50 to 4.51. The indicators for environmental sustainability, inclusiveness, and resilience to shocks remained unchanged, while the score for integration declined from 5.10 to 5.08.