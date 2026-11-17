BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A large oil tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier struck naval mines in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz several hours ago, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

According to a statement released by the IRGC, the oil tanker was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil.

"These vessels attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with air support from the US military. The ships caught fire after striking naval mines," the statement said.

The IRGC said shipping companies' reliance on the United States was causing fires in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days. It also warned that vessels using an unauthorized route south of the strait faced the threat of naval mines.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.