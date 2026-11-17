BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The capacity expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) by 1.2 billion cubic meters per year has contributed to the increase in adjusted net income of Italian Snam from equity investments, reads the company’s latest report.

“Adjusted net income from equity investments amounted to 293 million euros, mainly related to share of profit or loss from equity-accounted investments. The slight increase compared with the first nine months of 2025 (+3 million euros or +1.0%) is mainly attributable to: (i) a higher contribution from TAP, following the capacity expansion of 1.2 bcm/year from January 2026 and (ii) a higher contribution from Italgas following the consolidation of 2iRetegas, starting from April 2025, despite the dilution of the Snam stake,” said the company.

Meanwhile, according to the report, these effects were partially counterbalanced by: (i) higher maintenance costs at SeaCorridor; (ii) a lower contribution from OLT (which was consolidated line by line from March 2026), partially counterbalanced by positive one-off effects related to the acquisition of control, starting in March 2026 and (iii) the disposal of the entire stake in ADNOC Gas Pipelines.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to 3,043 million euros, up 244 million euros (+8.7%; +10.8% excluding the one-off effect) compared with the first nine months of 2025, mainly driven by higher regulated revenues from the Gas Infrastructure business (+207 million euros or +8.0%).

TAP forms the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, through which natural gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is delivered to European markets. The 877-kilometer pipeline runs from the Greek-Turkish border through Greece and Albania, crosses the Adriatic Sea and reaches the southern coast of Italy. TAP has an initial capacity of 10 bcm of gas per year, with the potential to increase capacity to 20 bcm per year.

The pipeline creates opportunities for gas transportation to markets in the wider region through existing and potentially new infrastructure.

TAP is connected to the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which entered commercial operations in 2022, enabling the transportation of Caspian gas to Bulgaria.

TAP has transported more than 64 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe over six years.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%) and Enagás (20%).