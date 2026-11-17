BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan has commissioned the sixth gas reinjection compressor at the Karachaganak oil and gas field, a facility expected to help maintain annual oil production at 10-11 million tons, according to KazMunayGas.

The compressor, built as part of the Karachaganak Expansion Project (KEP-1B) with the participation of KazMunayGas, increases the capacity of the field's gas reinjection system. The equipment underwent a successful technical launch in June 2026.

The KEP-1B project also contributed to the development of local content and support for domestic businesses. The share of local content in goods, works, and services under the project reached 39.3%, equivalent to $153 million.

Kazakh manufacturers, contractors, and service companies took part in the construction, supporting the development of the country's industrial sector, creating additional jobs, and expanding the expertise of local specialists.

The Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field, located in the West Kazakhstan region, is one of the largest oil and gas condensate fields in the world, with initial geological reserves of more than 1.7 billion tons of liquid hydrocarbons and over 1.7 trillion cubic meters of gas. The field was discovered in 1979, and pilot-commercial development began in 1984.

The Karachaganak project is implemented under a PSA concluded between the Government of Kazakhstan and an alliance of companies, including Shell with a 29.25% share, Eni with 29.25%, Chevron with 18%, Lukoil with 13.5%, and KazMunayGas with a 10% stake. The agreement was signed on November 18, 1997, for a term of 40 years and came into force on January 27, 1998.