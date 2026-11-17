BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan and Japan have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, including the launch of direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Seiichi Tajima, Assistant Vice-Minister for International Aviation at Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, held on the sidelines of the Seventh ICAO World Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

Lastayev noted that the launch of direct flights would mark an important step in strengthening transport connectivity between the two countries after a lengthy break and give additional impetus to business, tourism, investment, and humanitarian ties.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side also expressed interest in further expanding air services and developing cooperation between the two countries' national airlines.

Lastayev emphasized the importance of maintaining active dialogue between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Japan and further strengthening cooperation on international platforms to promote aviation safety, sustainable development, and the efficiency of global civil aviation

Air Astana plans to launch regular direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo's Narita Airport on November 30, 2026, with a frequency of twice a week. Ticket sales opened on October 2.

The flights will be operated using Airbus A321LR aircraft. According to the airline's schedule, the flight from Almaty to Tokyo will take approximately seven hours and 30 minutes, while the return journey will take nine hours and 25 minutes.

The new route is expected to improve air connectivity between the two countries, create additional opportunities for tourism and business contacts, and strengthen Kazakhstan's position as an aviation and transit hub in Central Asia.