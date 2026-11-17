BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan has advocated setting up a joint working group with the United States to promote agricultural projects and expand cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The proposal was put forward during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft.

The working group is expected to bring together representatives of relevant government agencies and business communities from both countries to coordinate promising areas of cooperation, support investment initiatives, and advance specific projects in the agro-industrial sector.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral trade in agricultural products, attracting investment, developing livestock farming, and introducing modern agricultural technologies.

"We see significant potential for expanding cooperation across a wide range of areas - from increasing mutual trade and attracting investment to developing livestock farming and breeding. Our task is to give practical substance to our cooperation and ensure progress on initiatives of mutual interest," Saparov said.

Stufft, in turn, reaffirmed the United States' readiness to further develop trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan, expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, and strengthen business contacts between companies in the two countries.

A separate focus of the talks was livestock farming, breeding, and genetics. The Kazakh side outlined opportunities to expand cooperation with US companies in livestock breeding, the acquisition of high-performance breeding stock, genetic assessment, and the improvement of animal husbandry technologies.

The sides also reviewed ongoing and prospective investment projects involving US companies.

In particular, PepsiCo is implementing a project to build a plant for the production of savory snacks in the Almaty region. The investment volume amounts to $368 million, while the facility's designed production capacity is 70,000 tons of finished products per year. The plant is scheduled to become operational in April 2027.

Another area of cooperation is the localization of John Deere agricultural machinery production. In the first nine months of 2026, Kazakhstan produced 327 units of machinery under this brand, with a total value of 23.2 billion tenge ($52.2 million). The product range includes tractors, combine harvesters, headers, pick-up units, balers, and sprayers.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to continue working on the areas discussed.