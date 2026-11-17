BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Oman have identified a $5 billion portfolio of joint investment projects and set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the Uzbek-Omani Business Forum in Muscat on Tuesday, November 17.

According to the Uzbek presidential press service, Mirziyoyev attended the forum's opening ceremony alongside Omani Deputy Prime Minister Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, members of both governments, executives of leading companies and financial institutions, and representatives of the two countries' business communities.

In his address, the Uzbek president expressed confidence that the agreements reached during his high-level talks with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said would bring bilateral relations to a new level.

He noted that mutual trade had increased significantly this year but said the two countries had yet to fully realize their economic potential. Against this backdrop, the leaders set a target of raising bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.

A portfolio of specific joint projects worth a total of $5 billion has been developed during the visit, according to the Uzbek presidential press service. Mirziyoyev emphasized that the practical implementation of agreements was more important than the number of documents signed.

He outlined five priority areas for cooperation: industrial partnerships, transport and logistics, modern urban development and tourism, mineral resource development, and finance and digital technologies.

In the electrical engineering sector, Uzbekistan has reached agreements with Omani companies on the joint production of cable and transformer equipment, with plans to export the products to neighboring countries.

In transport and logistics, Mirziyoyev highlighted the potential to combine Oman's maritime port infrastructure with Uzbekistan's strategic position in Central Asia. He proposed developing logistics infrastructure in the Omani city of Sohar, establishing an integrated trade and logistics platform, increasing passenger flight frequencies and launching cargo services.

The Uzbek president also welcomed Omani investors' participation in the New Tashkent project. He said the planned Muscat neighborhood in the new city would serve as a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Joint investment projects have also been developed in the chemical industry, geological exploration and the processing of mineral resources, according to the statement.

Cooperation in finance and digital technologies is also advancing, with work underway to establish a joint venture for satellite development and launch activities.

Mirziyoyev invited Omani businesses to take part in investment projects in Uzbekistan, pledging favorable conditions, a reliable business environment and comprehensive support for joint initiatives.

He also highlighted opportunities for Uzbek companies in Oman, encouraging them to expand their presence in the Omani market.

The president expressed confidence that the forum would give bilateral economic and investment cooperation new practical momentum.