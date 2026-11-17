BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Regulation rules have been established for the management of work, rest, and flight time for crew members of aircraft engaged in commercial air transport in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The implementation of amendments made to the Labor Code and the Law "On Aviation" has been ensured by decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, flight duty time for an aircraft crew member begins from the moment they arrive at the airport to perform one or more consecutive flights (as determined by the aircraft operator) and continues until the aircraft comes to a complete stop on the ground following the final flight.

Working hours for aircraft crew members operating commercial air services will be subject to maximum limits across several periods, including:

Any consecutive seven-day period;

Any consecutive 14-day period;

Any consecutive 28-day period;

A calendar year.

Flight time limits for crew members will also be regulated over the following periods:

Any consecutive 28-day period;

A calendar year;

Any consecutive 12-calendar-month period.

The amendments also introduce provisions to bring the relevant legislation into line with the Labor Code.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has six months to approve regulations governing the working and rest periods of aircraft crew members operating commercial air services, including flight time and flight duty time. The Cabinet must also report back to the President of Azerbaijan on the measures taken.