BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd has signed a long-term agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd to supply 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for up to 10 years starting in 2030.

Woodside said the agreement will strengthen its position in the global LNG market and expand its long-term customer base.

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Mark Abbotsford said the deal demonstrated robust long-term demand for reliable LNG supplies.

“Trafigura, as one of the world’s largest independent commodity trading companies, is another high-quality offtaker from Woodside’s diversified global LNG portfolio. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with this important customer into the next decade,” he said.

Trafigura CEO Richard Holtum said the agreement would significantly expand the company's global LNG portfolio and strengthen its ability to provide customers with reliable and flexible energy supplies.

He added that the deal would deepen the companies' long-standing relationship and support cooperation over the next decade.

Woodside Energy, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, is Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, it is a major global LNG producer with a diversified portfolio that includes long-life LNG and domestic gas operations in Australia, deepwater oil assets, and growth projects such as Louisiana LNG in the United States.

Trafigura, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world’s leading independent commodity trading and logistics companies. Employee-owned, it specializes in the physical trading of oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, natural gas and LNG, and operates a global network supporting complex supply chains for energy and raw materials.