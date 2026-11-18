BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. About 1.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Azerbaijani natural gas were exported to Syria via Türkiye from January through September 2026.

According to Trend’s calculation based on the September 2026 sector report on the natural gas market published by Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), this figure accounted for 66.93% of Türkiye's total gas exports during the period.

According to the report, Türkiye exported 157 million cubic meters of natural gas to Syria in September alone. This is 55.92% more than in the same month last year, when gas exports to Syria amounted to 100.69 million cubic meters.

Türkiye's total natural gas exports amounted to nearly 1.79 bcm from January through September 2026. Following Syria, Bulgaria was the largest export destination, receiving 535.94 million cubic meters of gas. Exports to Hungary amounted to 54.73 million cubic meters, while supplies to North Macedonia in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) totaled 0.75 million cubic meters.

In September, Türkiye exported 71.38 million cubic meters of natural gas to Bulgaria and 31.18 million cubic meters to Hungary.

Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Syria began in 2025

The delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye is one of the key areas of energy cooperation between the two countries.

On July 12, 2025, during a working visit to Azerbaijan by Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a memorandum of understanding was signed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic. The document was signed by SOCAR Supervisory Board Chairman Mikayil Jabbarov and Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir.

According to the agreement, technical preparations for transporting natural gas have been completed. Exports of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye began on August 2, 2025.

During the first phase of the project, Azerbaijan plans to supply Syria with 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. The gas is transported through Türkiye's Kilis region to power plants in Aleppo and Homs, where it is used to generate electricity. The project is expected to provide 1,200–1,300 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Türkiye–Syria natural gas pipeline, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister and SOCAR Supervisory Board Chairman Mikayil Jabbarov described the project as the result of the political will of four countries. He said that gas exports from Azerbaijan to Syria through Türkiye were a clear example of joint efforts and shared results.

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the infrastructure would initially enable exports of up to 2 bcm of natural gas to Syria annually.

He noted that transporting Azerbaijani gas to Syria through Kilis would enable power plants with a combined capacity of around 1,200 megawatts to operate in Syria and help meet the electricity needs of five million households.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir described the project as the beginning of cooperation between the two countries.

"This is not the last project. We will implement even larger projects together with Azerbaijan in the future. We have reached agreements on expanding technical cooperation with Azerbaijan and implementing new investment projects," he said.

Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, director general of the Qatar Fund for Development, praised Azerbaijan's role in the project in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Noting that the first deliveries of natural gas to Syria had begun, Al-Sulaiti said the project was the result of successful cooperation among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar.

"We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's role in this process and want this partnership to expand further in the future," he said.

Expanding natural gas exports is one of Azerbaijan's key policy priorities. The country currently exports gas to 16 countries and has the world's widest geographic reach for pipeline gas supplies.

Figures released by the EPDK indicate that Syria holds a significant position in Türkiye’s gas exports. Furthermore, the supply of Azerbaijani gas to this country via Turkey serves as a key aspect of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Syria.