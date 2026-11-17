BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Business Forum will be held in Debrecen, Hungary, on December 12, bringing together more than 20 Kazakh companies operating in agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, light industry, trade and tourism, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

Preparations for the event were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and Hungarian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ferenc Czombos.

The forum is aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, establishing direct contacts between businesses and promoting Kazakh products on the Hungarian market. Its agenda will include B2B meetings, discussions on export contracts and the development of joint investment projects.

The sides also reviewed bilateral trade and investment ties and the upcoming visit of a Kazakh delegation to Hungary.

Hungary is one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners in the European Union. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 13.5 percent in 2025 to $226.7 million. From January through September 2026, trade reached $177.1 million, up 2.5 percent year-on-year. Kazakhstan's exports to Hungary rose by 56 percent to $19.6 million.

Hungarian investments in Kazakhstan have amounted to approximately $433 million since 2005. The two countries see further potential for cooperation in energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processing industries.

"We are interested in expanding trade and economic cooperation, implementing joint projects, and strengthening business ties. I am confident that the upcoming business forum will open up new opportunities for our partnership," Czombos said.