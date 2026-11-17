BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has restricted the scope of the insurance license held by Silk Way Insurance OJSC, covering 24 types of insurance, the CBA reported.

According to the report, the company itself requested the Central Bank to voluntarily limit the scope of its license, taking into account its business operations and strategic objectives.

Based on this request, the CBA issued a decision on November 11, 2026, restricting the company's license by revoking its authorization for 24 specific types of insurance.

The restricted insurance categories include voluntary health insurance, comprehensive travel insurance, property insurance for individuals and legal entities, insurance for motor vehicles and aircraft, cargo insurance, construction and installation risk insurance, general and professional liability insurance, as well as several types of compulsory insurance.

According to Article 105.3 of the Law "On insurance activity," the restriction of a license's scope regarding a specific type of insurance prohibits the company from concluding new insurance contracts or extending the term of existing contracts for that type of insurance.

According to the information, if changes to the company's insurance activities become necessary in the future in connection with its shareholders' business operations and strategic objectives, an application will be submitted to the Central Bank in accordance with legislative requirements.