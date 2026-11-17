BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Iran advocates for the strengthening of cooperation and trust among the countries of the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in Muscat on Tuesday (November 17), the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Iranian minister emphasized the importance of comprehensive efforts by regional nations to advance their shared interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on recent regional developments, particularly the actions taken by the US against Iran. The Iranian minister briefed the Sultan of Oman on Iran’s diplomatic initiative aimed at bringing an end to the war.

Welcoming Oman’s efforts as a mediator, the Iranian minister noted that Iran has always remained committed to utilizing diplomacy, while simultaneously taking firm steps to defend its territorial integrity and national interests.

Meanwhile, Al Said highlighted the significance of the historical relations between Oman and Iran, and commended Iran’s responsible stance regarding peace and stability in the region.

He noted the importance of continued consultations among regional countries to prevent an escalation of tension in the current dangerous situation.

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