BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Uzbekistan and Canada have discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, digital services, and startup development, with 11 Canadian companies already registered as residents of Uzbekistan's IT Park.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Canada's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Christopher Duggan.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side presented the business environment available to foreign IT companies, including tax incentives, opportunities for IT Park residents and measures to attract international technology businesses. The participants also highlighted Uzbekistan's young and skilled workforce, its potential to expand exports of remote digital services and its ambition to become a regional IT and business hub. Canadian companies were invited to establish operations in Uzbekistan, open regional management offices and make use of local professional expertise.

Cooperation in AI was another key topic. Shermatov presented Uzbekistan's initiative to equip 5 million people with AI-related knowledge and skills, its partnership with Coursera, and ongoing efforts to introduce AI solutions in education, healthcare and agriculture.

The sides emphasized that AI development should serve public interests, support job creation, increase labor productivity and make effective use of open-source technologies. They also discussed exchanging international expertise on evaluating the economic impact of AI, as well as organizing expert meetings and joint discussions.

The meeting also covered opportunities to attract Canadian startup accelerators, venture capital funds and technology companies to Uzbekistan, strengthen partnerships between educational institutions, improve the professional skills of civil servants and expand academic exchange programs.

Duggan expressed Canada's readiness to support the development of new joint projects.