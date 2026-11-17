BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Cinema is one of the most effective ways to strengthen mutual understanding between France and Azerbaijan, as it allows people to learn about each other’s cultures, national characteristics, and ways of life, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, said in response to Trend's question at the opening of the Francophone Film Festival in Baku.

“I believe that cinema is perhaps the simplest way to improve mutual understanding. A film shows real life within a national context. For example, by watching today’s film, you can see how the French live and what cultural values are important to them. It really is a way to better understand our national culture and identity,” she noted.

According to the ambassador, mutual understanding is the foundation of good bilateral relations.

“As a diplomat, I believe that mutual understanding truly lies at the heart of good relations. That is why cinema makes a huge contribution to strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples,” Lagoutte emphasized.