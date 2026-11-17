BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan took part in the second ministerial meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity, held in Brussels on November 16 at the initiative of the European Union (EU).

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

The meeting brought together high-ranking officials from EU institutions, foreign ministers, and other senior officials from EU member states, as well as Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, and Central Asian countries.

The ministerial meeting consisted of two sessions. The first focused on strengthening security and stability in the Black Sea basin, while the second addressed the implementation of the Agenda on Interregional Interconnectivity.

Speaking at both sessions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifov highlighted the positive momentum in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. He noted that infrastructure projects implemented at Azerbaijan's initiative have played an exceptional role in strengthening energy, transport, and digital connectivity between Europe and Central Asia and have made a significant contribution to the development of the Middle Corridor. He also reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to continue working with regional and international partners on specific projects in these areas.

Sharifov also noted that the peace process and normalization of relations, in which Azerbaijan has played a leading role, have created broad opportunities for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region. These developments have also contributed to strengthening peace and stability across the wider Black Sea region and laid the foundation for implementing interregional connectivity projects.