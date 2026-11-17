Bakcell continues its series of hackathons aimed at developing young people's technological skills. This time, students from Peerstack Academy came together to participate in an artificial intelligence hackathon.

During the hackathon, participants developed AI-powered products for the telecommunications sector. Using modern AI tools, the teams worked on various technological solutions, transforming their ideas into practical projects.

Throughout the hackathon, the young participants demonstrated not only their technical knowledge but also their teamwork, problem-solving, and creative thinking skills. The projects were evaluated based on functionality, technological approach, user experience, and presentation.

At the end of the hackathon, the outstanding teams received special prizes from Bakcell.



Through initiatives of this kind, Bakcell continues to support the development of young talent and the enhancement of their digital skills.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company with more than three million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecommunications services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the national economy, Bakcell contributes to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development through innovative digital and AI-based solutions.

Bakcell operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries and sectors.