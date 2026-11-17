BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. A US unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian army reported.

"The US UAV was shot down and destroyed by the military's air defense forces," the report noted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced today that a US MQ-1 UAV was shot down south of Qeshm Island.

The latest incident comes amid a broader military confrontation between Iran, the US and Israel that has also disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28 after negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme failed to produce concrete results. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US facilities across the region.

The sides agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 7, brokered by Pakistan.

The conflict escalated again on July 8, when US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation marked the first US military action against Iran since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day. Tehran subsequently began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.