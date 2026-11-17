BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Events were held across the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of 17 November – National Revival Day, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers highlighted the historic role of 17 November – National Revival Day, a pivotal milestone in the Azerbaijani nation's struggle for freedom and restoration of the country's independence. They spoke about the foresight and wise policy of the National Leader, his profound commitment to national revival and spiritual values, as well as the successful continuation of Heydar Aliyev’s political course by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

It was also underscored that the restoration of the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic at the session of the newly convened Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on November 17, 1990, marked the beginning of a historic path leading from national revival to national prosperity.

Participants noted with a deep sense of pride and honor that, owing to the liberation of the lands from occupation by the Azerbaijan Army during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, 17 November – National Revival Day is now celebrated by our nation across the entire Motherland.

The musical performances, cultural programs, and other activities presented as part of the events aroused great interest among the event participants.