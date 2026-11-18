BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods reached $14.1 billion in January-September 2026, increasing by 16.6% year-on-year, according to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

The committee reported that the country's mutual trade with other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states amounted to $5.2 billion, up 11.3% compared with the same period of 2025. Exports to EAEU countries decreased by 8.2%, while imports increased by 16.5%.

According to Trend's calculations, the growth rate of Kyrgyzstan's total foreign and mutual trade accelerated by 24.9 percentage points compared with January-September 2025, when trade turnover declined by 8.3%.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of mutual trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states accelerated by 16.6 percentage points, from a 5.3% decline in January-September 2025 to an 11.3% increase in the same period of 2026.

Russia accounted for 61.5% of Kyrgyzstan's mutual trade with EAEU countries, while Kazakhstan's share stood at 35.2%, the report says.

Trend's calculations show that Russia's share decreased by 4.3 percentage points compared with January-September 2025, when it stood at 65.8%. Kazakhstan's share, meanwhile, increased by 3.4 percentage points, from 31.8% to 35.2%.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is implementing its National Export Development Programme for 2025-2028 under the Made in Kyrgyzstan brand. The programme focuses on promoting domestic products abroad, facilitating trade, improving access to finance and strengthening national quality infrastructure.

The country is also developing transport and logistics infrastructure to expand access to regional markets. One of the major projects is the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which is expected to strengthen transport links between China and Central Asia. In September 2026, Kyrgyzstan's National Investment Agency signed a memorandum on establishing the Sary-Tash international transport and logistics center along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan route, with potential access to Pakistan.

Agricultural production and processing are another focus of export development. In October 2026, the state institution Kyrgyz Export launched a programme to help fruit, berry and vegetable producers prepare their products for international certification and enter markets in the European Union and the United Arab Emirates. The initiative forms part of the Made in Kyrgyzstan export programme.