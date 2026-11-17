BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the warm welcome he received during his visit to Baku.

Wadephul shared the message on his account on the social media platform X.

“Thank you, President, for your warm welcome in Baku. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the EU & Germany. Together, we are deepening our relationship with our Strategic Agenda. Germany encourages peace & cooperation between Azerbaijan & Armenia. We stand ready to support peace in the region,” the post reads.