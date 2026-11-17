BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. As part of his visit to the US, a delegation of Azerbaijan led by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with a US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden.

During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, increasing bilateral trade in agricultural products, and exploring prospects for cooperation in scientific research and innovation.

Minister Majnun Mammadov briefed the US side on measures underway to strengthen Azerbaijan’s scientific capacity in agriculture, modernize research institutes, and align their activities with international standards. He emphasized the importance of launching joint scientific research projects and field trials with the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop agriculture in the liberated territories using a modern, climate-resilient, and digitally enabled model. Noting that Garabagh and East Zangezur have been declared green energy zones, he stated that US scientific research expertise could make a significant contribution to developing agricultural production systems in these territories in line with international standards.

Stephen Vaden noted that work was underway to conclude a memorandum of understanding between the agriculture ministries of the two countries. He added that the draft memorandum prepared by the Azerbaijani side had been submitted to its US counterpart and was under discussion.

Vaden emphasized the US side's interest in expanding cooperation under the memorandum in biotechnology, as well as livestock breeding and selection. The sides also discussed studying Azerbaijan's experience in these fields and exchanging expertise.

They also discussed ways to expand trade in agricultural products and strengthen bilateral trade ties. They exchanged views on prospects for agricultural cooperation, the exchange of expertise, and the draft memorandum of understanding between the two ministries.