BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Iranian military combat drones targeted US missile and UAV launch systems and air defense systems at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base overnight, the Iranian Army's Public Relations Department said.

According to the statement, Ali Al Salem Air Base serves as a key hub for the deployment of military forces and aerial logistics in West Asia, playing a significant role in the US military's regional strategy and logistics operations.

The Iranian Army stressed that Iran would not surrender to any power and would respond decisively to any threat or attack, regardless of its geographical location.

The reported drone attack comes amid a renewed escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, which began on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began targeting US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.